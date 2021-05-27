Emerging highlife musician Danno 1 has teamed up with award-winning songwriter Kofi Kinaata on an upcoming song dubbed Y3nkyi Bibia.



The snippet of the song, which was produced by Dolla Music, previews a soothing highlife rhythm that will easily entice first-time listeners.

ALSO READ: I’ve a crush on Diana Asamoah – Ghanaian rapper



Y3nkyi Bibia tells the tale of men who have no set preference when it comes to beautiful women and as usual, the two nailed the song per their lyrical prowess.



Watch Video below: