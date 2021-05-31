Over 500 girls of the Wulugu Senior High School in the North East Region have been evacuated from their dormitory block following the poor state of the building.

The students were evacuated by the school authorities for fear of the dilapidated building collapsing on them.

They have since been moved to the school dining hall which has no ventilation, raising fears of possible outbreak of the deadly Cerebro – spinal meningitis in the school.

The challenge of poor and inadequate infrastructure facing the school has also forced the school authorities to convert uncompleted and abandoned structures into classrooms for teaching and learning.

Headmaster of the school, Solomon Yakubu, says the situation is affecting the free Senior High School programme and called on the government to intervene by completing a number of uncompleted projects in the school.