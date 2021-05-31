Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Kwatei Titus-Glover, has defended President Nana Akufo-Addo following his comments on the culture of silence brouhaha.

President Akufo-Addo has said he will not do anything to gag the press nor preside over a culture of silence.

He noted that as a human rights lawyer who had spent a greater part of his adulthood promoting and protecting the freedoms and rights of his country and individuals, it would be ironic that his person or his government would promote a culture of silence.

He was speaking at a special congregation at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) last Saturday.

Reacting to the issue on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the former Deputy Minister of Transport, said the President believes it is everyone’s right to voice out their grievances.

“I hear a lot of people saying that President was angry when talking about culture of silence. He was never angry when speaking at UCC. Akufo-Addo rather believes that everyone has the right to speak up without any intimidation and so where from all these?”

Speaking on the issue of demonstrations in the country, the former MP said it is the duty of the police who are the security to prevent unlawful demonstrations and not the President.

“The Akufo-Addo I know is a beneficiary of demonstrations because he has taken part in some before and he knows demo is part of democracy and has not told anyone to stop demonstrations because it is purely the work of our security agencies,” he said.

He said there is no culture of silence under the Akufo-Addo government, thereby urging Ghanaians not to shun speaking their minds.