A sub-Editor of privately-owned Daily Guide Newspaper, Thomas Fosu Jnr., is reported dead.

The sudden demise of the former Parliamentary Correspondent, according to reports, occurred around 8:15 pm on Thursday, August 26, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The sources further stated that the deceased was at work on Thursday and attended a press conference addressed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, John Boadu.

According to reports, Mr Fosu Jnr., while working on his stories after returning from the press conference, started complaining of some weaknesses within his body around 5:30 pm.

This made a colleague rush him to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital but he was pronounced dead minutes upon arrival.

ALSO:

His body is currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital pending autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

His colleague, who is the Presidential Correspondent at the Jubilee House, Charles Takyi-Boadu, took to his Facebook page to announce the demise of his former co-worker.

He wrote: “I’m sad and distraught. Just heard of and about the death sometime today of my colleague and brother Thomas Fosu Jnr. He was a former Eastern Regional Correspondent/Editor of Daily Guide and later our Parliamentary Correspondent.

“May the good Lord keep his soul. This world: You are here today, tomorrow you are gone! The icy-cold hands of death!”