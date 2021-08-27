The Bosome Freho Traditional Council is demanding the immediate dismissal of the District Chief Executive (DCE) over poor road infrastructure in the area.

Chief of Asiwa, Nana Owusu Brempong III, says the deplorable nature of roads in the district is affecting economic growth.

He is unhappy the DCE, Yaw Danso, failed to improve inner roads in the district capital Asiwa, after receiving massive support to lead the district.

The Bosome Freho District was created out of the then larger Amansie-East district in 2004.

But the area has since been starved of road infrastructure development. The district cannot boast of a kilometer of asphalted road.

Inner roads in the district capital, Asiwa, are deplorable and roads leading to the district assembly are erosion-riddled.

Roads linking the district capital Asiwa to towns such as Adaito, Yaapisa and Nsuaem are in a very bad state.

A sachet water distributor using the Nsuaem stretch nearly had an accident.

In protest against the bad roads, motorists on Monday blocked roads to register their displeasure against the government.

They say the district’s ambulance service cannot operate effectively due to the poor roads.

Some residents continue to rely on motorbikes to transport patients to health centres.

Commercial drivers and motorbike riders say the poor roads impact negatively on economic activities.

Residents claim promises by the government to get the roads fixed are yet to be fulfilled.

The traditional council is unhappy with the situation.

Nana Brempong was disappointed in the performance of the DCE and called on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to reinstate him.