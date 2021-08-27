Great Olympics’ coach Annor Walker has been nominated alongside Mariano Baretto, Vladislav Viric, Prosper Narteh Ogum and League winner Samuel Boadu for the NASCO GPL Coach of the Season award.

The winner will be announced at a brief presentation ceremony at the head office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30 at 6:00 pm.

The winner will receive a shopping voucher worth GHc8,000 and a personalised trophy.

Below are the statistics of the five nominees:

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum (WAFA SC)

34 Matches

16 Wins

08 Draws

10 Losses

46 Goals Scored

38 Goals Against

3rd Position

Mariano Barreto (Asante Kotoko SC)

18 Matches

08 Wins

06 Draws

04 Losses

23 Goals Scored

15 Goals Against

2nd Position

Annor Walker (Great Olympics)

29 Matches

12 Wins

06 Draws

11 Losses

30 Goals Scored

31 Goals Against

6th Position

Samuel Boadu (Medeama SC & Hearts of Oak)

34 Matches

18 Wins

09 Draws

07 Losses

43 Goals Scored

23 Goals Against

1st Position

Vladislav Viric (Dreams FC)

24 Matches

10 Wins

06 Draws

08 Losses

34 Goals Scored

25 Goals Against

7th Position