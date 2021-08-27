Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, has set social media buzzing with his pair of shoes he wore to an event.

The shoe was a blue suede on black socks.

In the photo which has gone viral, President Buhari wore white Agbada with a hat and nose mask to match.

The camera gazed at him with his hands raised in a place that appeared as a home.

His personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, took to his Instagram page to share the photo to extoll his boss for the fashion sense.

However, one thing that caught the attention of many was the blue shoes which have caused funny uproar, with netizens expressing diverse views.

Read some reactions below: