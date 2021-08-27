With about three days to his birthday, the host of ‘Fire for Fire’ afternoon sports show on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Countryman Songo is already basking with euphoria.

The award-winning presenter, born Patrick Osei Agyemang, will turn a year older on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Ahead of the big day, he has released a lovely video, displaying his dance moves to show how excited he is over the milestone.

In the video, he was spotted in the gym as he jams to late Ebony’s famous poison song.

Some persons, believed to have recorded the video, cheered him on amidst laughter but that did not distract him.

Countryman Songo, who is in his 40’s, is married with three children.

Watch the video attached for more: