The Chief Executive Officer of Last Two Records, Da’ Hammer, has taken to social media to mourn the death of his father.

The old man, according to Hammer, passed on on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Taking to Twitter to announce the death, Da’ Hammer, born Edward Nana Poku Osei, said the day will forever remain one of the saddest in his life.

Today I received that dreaded phone call no one can ever quite be prepared for… but after seeing my dad resting so peacefully in his bed, all I could see was a life well lived.



Even though 30th April, 2023 will forever remain one of the saddest days of my life, the memories of… pic.twitter.com/akX1MZGjH2 — Da’Hammer (@Dahammergh) April 30, 2023

