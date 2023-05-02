Hammer of The Last Two is a record producer in the Ghanaian music industry. He is the founder and CEO of The Last Two Music Group and is also known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artists, including Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, and others.
Hammer

The Chief Executive Officer of Last Two Records, Da’ Hammer, has taken to social media to mourn the death of his father.

The old man, according to Hammer, passed on on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Taking to Twitter to announce the death, Da’ Hammer, born Edward Nana Poku Osei, said the day will forever remain one of the saddest in his life.

Check out the tweet below:

