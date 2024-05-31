The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has reinstated a curfew in the Chereponi township and its surrounding areas in the North East Region.

Effective Wednesday, May 29, the curfew will be enforced from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am. Minister Henry Quartey renewed the curfew through an Executive Instrument.

“The Minister for the Interior, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours for Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region from 10:00pm to 4:00am effective, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.”

“Government continues to urge Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” a statement announcing the development read.

Furthermore, a complete prohibition is in place for individuals residing in the aforementioned communities and their surroundings, prohibiting them from carrying firearms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons.

Anyone found in possession of such arms or ammunition will face arrest and prosecution.

ALSO READ: