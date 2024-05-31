Dancehall King Shatta Wale made the day of some airport workers who hailed him as he departed for Bolgatanga.

Known for his generous gesture, Shatta gifted wads of cash to airport workers who helped him embark for his private jet.

Shatta was on his way to perform at the Jaga 4 Bitters Concert, scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium.

The unexpected act of generosity was met with enthusiasm and gratitude from the airport staff.

Shatta made his first stop at Tamale where he received a rousing welcome.

He, together with his manager, Sammy Flex and other members of his camp boarded another flight to Bolgatanga.

The Jaga 4 Bitters Concert is anticipated to be a major event, drawing fans from all over the region to witness Shatta Wale’s electrifying performance.