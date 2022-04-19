Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has announced the death of one of his newborn twins.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, the Portugal international broke the news on his Twitter page, Monday evening.

However, the girl according to him is alive and hearty, adding that is what gives them strength to live in this difficult moment with hope and happiness.

He went on to appreciate the health workers for their support as he appeals for the privacy of the family in a statement.

The soccer star and Rodríguez announced back in October they were expecting twins.

At the time, Ronaldo shared the news on Instagram with a picture of himself holding a sonogram as Rodríguez lay by his side.

He also offered a message to his soon-to-be-born twins: “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

Read Ronaldo’s post below: