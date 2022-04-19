Joy News’ photojournalist David Andoh and opinion leaders have led a cleanup exercise at Ngleshie Amanfrom to mark the Easter Monday Holiday.

The renowned journalist and other media personalities desilted choked gutters and cleaned up the principal streets of Amanfrom American town.

In an interview with Adom News, the organisers charged Ghanaians to desist from throwing refuse and plastic waste into gutters, especially as the rainy season sets in to prevent flooding.

They also entreated Ghanaians to put away the mindset that the government should be responsible for everything particularly cleaning of surroundings.

The exercise was in partnership with Global Information Center, an affiliate information center of Adom FM.

The Assembly man for Ngleshie Amanfrom Electoral Area, Perseus Nii Armadum Quarshie, also appealed to Ghanaians to adopt patriotic spirits and clean their environment to save them from malaria and all kinds of diseases.

The manager of Global Information Center, Amanda Barba Andoh, said they organised the exercise to rid the area of filth and reduce flooding in the rainy season.