It has emerged that the covid-19 vaccine has a life span of six months after vaccination.

Just like all vaccines, it is expected to guard against the deadly coronavirus and not to protect a person till death.

This is according to the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of the National Commission on Civic Education, Joyce Affutu.

She has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to adhere to the laid down safety protocols even after the vaccination.

Madam Affutu revealed this during ‘the vaccine conversation’ programme hosted by Adom TV on Thursday as she reiterates the need for Ghanaians to get vaccinated.

She added the vaccine, which is free, is to be taken on the left arm and not any other part of the body.

This comes after Ghana received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of efforts to vaccinate about 20 million citizens.

The hope is that giving more people the initial dose right away will lead to fewer deaths and less pressure on the country’s already overwhelmed health facilities.

Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations as it kicks start on March 2, 2021.