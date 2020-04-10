As the Board of Trustees for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund officially begin their work today after their swearing-in yesterday, more companies and groups including Amponsah Effah Pharmaceutical LTD have donated to the fund.

The donations were done at the office of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund at the Jubilee House enclave; and the list are as follows;

Territorial Commander of the Salvation Army Church in Ghana, Colonel Dr Samuel Amponsah, led the Church to donate GH¢ 70,000 to the Fund; with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, presenting GH¢ 100,000.00.¢

Amponsah Effah Pharmaceuticals Limited (producers of EFPAK) was also there to give their widows mite of GH¢ 50,000.00.

Accra Branch Manager of Amponsah Effah Pharmaceuticals, Daniel Anyetei Nai, who presented the cheque on behalf of the outfit told Adom News they were motivated by the decision of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to donate his three months’ salary into the Fund.

According to him, the company also sees the need to give back to society in times like this so that together, coronavirus can be driven away from the country, hence the donation.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA), led by Director General, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw also gave GH¢ 200,000.00.

Mr Osei-Ameyaw indicated that they believe that the donation will go a long way to help combat coronavirus.

Prefos Limited, led by Counsel for the company, Lawyer Tweneboah Koduah donated an amount of GH¢ 150,000.00 as well as Personal Protective Equipment worth GH¢100,000.00.

Multivet Ghana Limited, (producers of veterinary pharmaceuticals for livestock and pets) presented GH¢ 25,000.00; and Human Resource/Public Relations Manager Mrs Diana Akufo did the presentation.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament, led by Majority Leader Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and Majority Whip Hon. Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, was there to give GH¢ 100,000.00.

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana Sugandh Rajaram and President of Indian Community in Ghana Rajesh Thakker, donated GH¢375,001.00.

Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited, led by Managing Director George Mensah, also gave GH¢ 100,000.00 while the Commercial Quarry Operators Association of Ghana, led by their General Secretary, Gabriel Adu Korsah presented GH¢ 10,000.00.

The rest are National Investment Bank, led by Managing Director Samuel Sarpong and his Deputy Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, GH¢ 185,000.00; the Deeper Life Bible Church, led by National Administrator of the Church, Pastor Douglas Ocran, gave GH¢ 20,000.00 and We 2 Seafood company led by its Deputy Managing Director Evans Adubofour and Executive Manager, Letricia Adubofour ,GH¢ 300,000.00.

Meanwhile, Asogli and Africa World Airlines also presented their actual cheques of $100,000.00 each today to the COVID-19 Board of Trustees after the earlier presentation of their dummy cheques to the Chef of Staff last week.

Donations to the Fund today totaled GH¢ 1,685,001