Mr Randy Abbey, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has rubbished reports claiming their account be made known to the public.

After taking over as the new members of the country’s football from the Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA, several calls have been made for the GFA to declare the exact amount they met in the coffers of the FA.

The GFA is currently in negotiation with the government to come to the aid of clubs and the football governing body following the coronavirus breakout.

The move by the FA has been kicked against by several enthusiasts charging them to make the FA account known to the public.

However, Mr Abbey says there is no need to declare the exact amount they met in the coffers of the FA after holding talks with the government and the Sports Ministry.

“We have held talks with government and the Sports Ministry after we took over from the Normalisation Commitee and there is no problem in terms of monetary issues,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The new statutes says we should make our financial statues to the public every year so why the rush?

“We are in a condition where we need measures to do things right after what happened in the previous administration.

“The FA’s account is clean and there is nothing we will hide from the public,” the former GFA Communications Director added.