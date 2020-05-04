A Public Health Officer, Cindy Appiah Ofori, has admonished the public to be extra careful in patronising commercial nail dressers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, the patronage has a high tendency to spread the deadly infectious disease.

She said this on Asempa FM’s mid-morning show, ‘Y`asetenam’ with Adjoah Nhyira.

She said those providing such services cannot be traced if any of them tests positive to Covid-19.

She urged patrons to insist on sterilisation of tools if there is the need to patronise such services.

Ghana has currently recorded 2,169 coronavirus cases with 18 deaths and 229 recoveries.