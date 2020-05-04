Actor Jim Iyke has shared a photo of his son, Harvis Chidubem, on his Instagram page, detailing many things his fans don’t know about him.

He disclosed the four-year-old acts like a replica of himself, adding that, he can tell that by his love for his sunglasses.

One funny thing he said he noticed was how he lays back and observes people without saying a word.

According to Mr Iyke, such gestures seem surreal to him because “its like watching a compact, real life version of my mannerisms in an out of body experience.”

According to the actor, his son motivates him daily to carry on in life.

