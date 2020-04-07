Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has vowed to stamp out prostitution in the Northern region by all means necessary.

Mr Saeed, speaking at a press briefing in Tamale, promised to unleash security agencies to lash, arrest and lock up prostitutes as well as persons who patronise their services in the region, as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

And henceforth, I am going to direct the security people to be scouting around during the night in those hidden areas. I will let them lash them and pick them and they will lock them up because until this coronavirus is no more, I don’t want to hear that people are hiding under the cover of darkness in certain corners and be practicing this thing. It will not be tolerated in our part of the country, he pledged.

The Northern region has so far recorded 10 cases of the coronavirus, all of which are imported cases from other West African countries.

These infected persons are believed to be prostitutes who came to ply their trade in the Northern region.

The Minister has, however been criticised by a section of the public who explain that it is impossible to ban something that is already illegal, urging the Minister to rather enforce existing laws against the practice of prostitution in the region.



