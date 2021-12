President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight on measures his administration is taking to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

His 27th update comes after Ghana recorded eight more deaths as it continues its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

These casualties were recorded in two days, bringing Ghana’s death toll to 1,251 as of December 10.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s previous update, the Covid-19 related deaths as of December 8, stood at 1,243.