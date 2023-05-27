A couple has defied heavy rainfall in a heartwarming video to exchange their wedding vows in Accra on May 6, 2023.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, their unwavering commitment to one another was evident as they held hands and embraced, symbolizing their enduring love and unity.

The groom’s firm grip on his bride’s hand served as a reassuring gesture, comforting her amidst the downpour and signifying that the rain was seen as a blessing upon their union. The couple’s resilience and determination to proceed with their wedding despite the storm were truly remarkable.

Equally remarkable was the support shown by their friends and loved ones who braved the rain alongside them. Bridesmaids, groomsmen, the best man, the pastor, and event planners stood steadfastly in the heavy rain, ensuring that every aspect of the wedding was a success. Their selfless dedication and willingness to go above and beyond touched the hearts of many who watched the video.