Some fishermen in the Central region have resolved not to observe safety protocols put out by the World Health Organisation as cases in Ghana soar.

Their decision, according to Central Regional correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko is because they are immune to the virus.

When news broke about the first recorded case in the region, he decided to interact with the fisher folks who are at greater risk should the virus spread.

Surprisingly, Kojo Nyarko said it was business as usual as majority of the fishermen were not observing the social distancing protocol.

When quizzed, they said COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, “is a virus for rich people.”

“They told me given the work they do, the salt will kill the virus before it gets into their bodies,” Kojo Nyarko said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

This exhibition of ignorance about the virus, he noted, is due to the lack of education in the Central region. Kojo Nyarko appealed to the government to intensify education in the region as it battles to contact the positive case.