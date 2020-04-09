There is heavy police presence at the St. Augustine’s College in the Central region after it was chosen as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

ALSO READ:

Teachers had vowed to visibly prevent health officials who had arrived in the school and were preparing one of the dormitories after the region recorded its first case on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Joy News’ Central Regional correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

He said the concern of the teachers is that, the isolation centre is very close to where they stay which exposes them to the virus.

The teachers, Richard noted, are still on campus because they have online classes with the students currently at home.

“The agitated teachers, who are 60 percent of the teaching population, said the Minister did not engage them before taking the decision which puts their lives at risk,” he added.

The teachers have indicated they will petition the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan to rescind his decision.

To avert any pandemonium, the Central Regional Security Council has deployed police on campus to ensure health workers work smoothly.