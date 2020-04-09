The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly says it may be forced to shut down the Mallam Market over persistent breach of social distancing protocols by some market women.

According to the Assembly, these traders have blatantly disregarded the rules even in the face of a taskforce set up to ensure strict compliance.

Municipal Chief Executive, Kofi Ofori, who is not pleased with the turn of events, has stated that, he will be forced to shut down the market.

“If it persists we will close [the market] down. That’s why I am going round with the market queen and she is also observing what is happening,” he told JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

According to him, the attitude of customers also plays a role in the disobedience of the market women.

“If they can’t comply we will close it. I think we are enough and we’ll manage to get things done,” he said.

Parts of the country including Accra, Tema and Kumasi have been put under a 14-day partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The only people who are exempt are essential service workers such these traders who sell food items. Others include, media, embers of Parliament and electricity companies among other key stakeholders.