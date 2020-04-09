There is a trending video of a married woman having sex with three strong men fast going viral on social media.

In the video, the three guys are seen taking turns to enjoy themselves on this married woman while they record her at the same time.

From the video, the woman was clearly being abused and the sad part of the matter is she enjoyed it and begged for more.

From what Ghpage.com has gathered so far, the woman whose identity has not been revealed yet, was drunk.

We also gathered her husband has been on lockdown somewhere leaving his wife at home alone.

The incident occurred in his own home. The woman is seen actually begging for sex in the video.

The incident occurred in Nigeria during the lockdown imposed by the governments as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, the video is fast going viral all over the social media platforms. How it leaked has not been determined yet.

The video can, however, not been shown here.

Credit: ghpage