Some residents in Cape Coast in the Central region are calling for a partial lockdown after recording its first coronavirus case.

They believe the patient, said to be a pastor, has had contact with many people which if not checked could escalate Ghana’s recorded cases.

“The patient who tested positive is said to be a pastor and residents say he might have laid hands on many people before he tested positive,” Joy News correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

He stated that, residents, especially those living in and around the house of the man who tested positive, are in voluntary quarantine.

“People feel apprehensive and say they should lock Cape Coast down and track because people visited the man when he returned from abroad,” he added.

Kojo Nyarko said safety protocols are being observed at public places like markets and banks after the patient was taken into isolation for treatment.

