The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has disclosed that an individual, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is in hiding in the Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to the vice-Chair on the Interior and Defense Committee of parliament, the patient absconded from an isolation centre in the country.

The minister made the frightening revelation in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Thursday.

The MP, however, refused to disclose the exact isolation centre the patient was being kept.

He argued that “even in Senegal someone strangled a nurse and run away with two other patients on isolation.”

He, however, assured that medical and security personnel overseeing isolation and quarantine centres are on high alert continuously monitoring patients and suspected cases and are ready to do quick follow-ups if the numbers run short.

Out of the 313 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the country, the case count in the Ashanti region stands at 25.