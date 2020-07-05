The Western North Region has recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 127, with 82 recovered and discharged, leaving 45 active cases.

This was contained in a report by the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHMC) and signed by Dr Marion Okorh, the Regional Health Director.

Of the active cases Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality has 13, Sefwi-Waiwso Municipal has 16, Aowin Municipal has 12, with Suaman and Juabeso districts recording two cases each.

Dr Okorh said contact tracing was on-going and that the regional team had been dispatched to Suaman District, Aowin Municipal, and Juabeso District to support community surveillance activities.

She said the Regional and District Health Directorate would do its best to ensure 100 per cent recoveries.

Dr Okorh said the COVID-19 Police, launched by the Regional Health Directorate, had been of help and called on churches and organisations to engage the team in their respective institutions to educate their members and enforce the protocols so as to help manage and stop the spread.

She called on residents to continue to adhere to regular washing of hands with soap under running water, avoid touching of eyes, avoid overcrowded places, frequently use alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as observing social distancing and wearing of nose masks.