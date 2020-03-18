Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed worry about how the coronavirus scare is affecting intimacy among couples.

ALSO READ:

By maintaining a distance of 1.8 metres between partners, the veteran journalist is wondering which sex position would be appropriate in these trying times.

Mr Pratt expressed these concerns on Accra-based Peace FM when the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, appealed to the general public to maintain reasonable distances during interaction.

This submission hit the veteran journalist who sought clarity from the health professional on the best sex position to curb the spread of the virus.

“Kwami, I read that it is advisable to maintain a 1.8metre distance so which style [sex position] can be possible when observing this 1.8metre guideline?” he asked.

Listen to Kwesi Pratt on attached audio above:

Source: Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman