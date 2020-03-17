Following the confirmation of six coronavirus cases in Ghana, a number of basic safety tips have been given to citizens for their adoption to protect them against the virus.

With commercial buses, popularly known as ‘trotro’, being the most commonly used means of transport in Ghana, tips have been provided to potential patrons of trotro.

The tips are everyday stress-free health and preparedness steps that people can adopt to stay safe amid the spread of the virus.

Even though there is currently no vaccine to cure the novel coronavirus disease, the proposed way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus since it is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

A common way of people contracting the virus includes respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes and it lands in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

As a result, these basic steps have been given to minimise the spread of the virus.

Below are the steps: