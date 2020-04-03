A medical doctor at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge has tested positive for coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

This was detected after the doctor, who returned from South Africa for a medical conference, completed his two weeks self-quarantine.

“The COVID -19 team has since been taking care of him at the self-quarantine centre and he is currently doing well,” a statement by hospital management said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Press Release

Returnee Doctor of GARH under self quarantine

—————————————————-

A Specialist doctor with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge is under self quarantined after returning into the country from South Africa prior to the partial Lockdown.

The doctor who left Ghana to attend a medical conference has tested positive for COVID19.

This came to the fore after he had undergone the two weeks mandatory self quarantine. The COVID19 team has since being taken care of him at the self quarantine centre and he is currently doing well.

Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH), Ridge is in touch with him and we will support him till he recovers. We have also put in place all other measures to ensure that all the necessary care he needs is provided.

Management want to emphasize that the case was not locally transmitted but rather imported from South Africa. Currently no frontline staff has tested positive as safety measures have been put in place to ensure that no staff get affected

We therefore wish him well and advice staff and family to stay calm and support him.

SpreadCalmNotFear

Signed

Management of GARH