A nurse working at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

The victim works at the Medical Block of the premier health-care facility in Accra.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

He indicated that, the primary source of the infection is not known since no patient at the ward had tested positive.

As an immediate measure, Dr Asare said the nurse is in self-isolation receiving clinical psychologist attention.

“We are supporting her with drugs and other logistics to ensure she recovers fully,” he added.

Dr Asare assured all staff of maximum protection as they work at the facility.

