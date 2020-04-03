The Founder and Leader of Freedom Chapel International, Francis Amoako-Attah, popularly known as ‘Senior Prophet’, says Bishop Daniel Obinim, Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church will die this year if he jokes with his life.

Bishop Obinim

According to the Senior Prophet, spiritually, Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, is finished.

“Obinim is finished. He is a disgrace to the kingdom of God because he cannot locate the books of Proverbs in the Bible. Obinim can never be a man of God in Ghana again and his church members should look for a better church,” Prophet Amoako-Attah claimed.

