The Obuasi Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region has begun voluntary coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

This is part of measures to contain and curb the spread of the virus in the Municipality.

Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Elijah Adansi-Bonah disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Out of a total of 483 Covid-19 cases recorded in Ashanti region, Obuasi accounts for 272, making it the hottest spot for the virus.

The town also has the highest number of over 4,000 samples tested. Residents are calling for a lockdown, amid increasing cases of Covid-19.

The fear is that allowing people to go about their normal duties can worsen the mining town’s case count which is currently the highest in the region.

Reacting to concerns raised, the Obuasi MCE blamed the surge on the disregard for the social distancing and other health protocols by residents.

He said they have, therefore, intensified education while the testing teams also visit homes in all the affected areas to test people.

So far, Mr Adansi-Bonah said they have tested about 5,000 people and are awaiting results from the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.

He, however, said Obuasi is safe and not a new epic centre because they have isolated all the affected people from the town.

Mr Adansi-Bonah appealed to residents to observe social distancing protocols, wear nose mask, wash their hands and stay home if they have nothing doing in town.