Continuation of the mass registration of the Ghana Card in the Eastern Region has been scheduled to continue despite the coronavirus scare.

A statement by the National Identification Authority (NIA), said in pursuance of the directives issued by President Akufo-Addo, the registration would continue under strict guidelines and protocols.

In a bid to prevent long queues at the registration centre, Supervising Registration Officers (SRO) are to ensure not more than 25 persons who will be given numbers are present at the centre at a given time.

Registration will also be on appointments basis where applicants would be called to attend on specific dates and time.

Scanners and other equipments must be wiped before administering on next applicant.

That notwithstanding, officials must adhere to strict regulations of self-distancing and sanitize hands frequently when interacting with applicants to ensure safe process while observing other preventive measures.