The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has called on its members to adhere to strict directives of the government to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Following directives given by the Ministry of Health under the auspices of the Ministry of Education which discourages large gathering and functions, GHAMRO is with immediate effect discouraging concerts and other events until the cases subside.

The organisation is entreating all its members and musicians who have returned from coronavirus high infected countries to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a press statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Prince Tsegah, GHAMRO said as part of efforts to enlighten its members, it will send bulk texts on a frequent basis, accompanied by needed health tit-bits.

Meanwhile, Board Chairman of the Association, Rex Owusu Marfo, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the President instead of politicising the sensitive issue.