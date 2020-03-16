Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Cape Coast (UCC) have directed all of its students to vacate the school premises latest by Saturday, March 21, 2020.

According to them, the decision was arrived at an emergency meeting the universities’ executive committees held following an order from President Akufo-Addo.

The institutions in a statement said all residential halls and lecture halls will be in a locked down after the timeline expires.

It further urged staff and students to abide by the basic precautionary measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service.

However, it added international school students will be allowed to stay on campus until further notice.

