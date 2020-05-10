The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church Pastor Mensa Otabil has urged calm among workers who have been dismissed from work due to the negative economic impact of Covid- 19 pandemic on various businesses.

He says God is going to be with such persons in this storm.

Income for most businesses in the country and other parts of the world has significantly decreased as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19. Due to this, a number of companies have laid off some employees.

Pastor Otabil, however, is urging calm in such a period because God is able to control the situation. He says “God will give you strength to walk over the storm,” but only with faith in him.

ALSO READ:

“It’s horrifying to be thrown into the middle of a storm and try to steady yourself for hours; even days as in case of Peter, and yet not be able to control it. But God will show up and give us his word to calm the storm,” he said.

Pastor Otabil said, “God needs our constant faith in him in order to be able to do this just as Peter was able to walk on water with faith in the Lord.”

“Maybe you run a business and everything is gone bad with your business, I can imagine the horror that you’re faced with but God is able to restore things.

“God is a restorer, and you will pull through this not in your own might but in the power of the Most High God. He will give you what you have lost. Just keep your eyes on him,” he added.

Pastor Mensa Otabil like many other pastors has, in the past eight weeks, been delivering his sermons online after a ban on social gatherings was instituted to curb the spread of the disease.

He said everyone, including himself, has been hit by the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic but with faith in the Lord, matters will be calm.

“We all are in this storm together but each one of us must determine whether we will let the storm drive us or calm from God drive us,” he said during his virtual sermon, Sunday.

“How will we know that he has shown up? He will give us his word which will come in the form of a verse from the Bible – a promise of God in Isaish, Jeremiah,” among others.

“It’s not just about what God can do but it’s about what you can do with him. It’s not just that God can do all things, he also says all things are possible to those who believe. It’s not just a God factor; it’s also man working with God. He walks on the storm; we walk on the storm too,” he said.

He further urged calm amid daily increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country.

“The news may not be good but Jesus still says ‘come’ and I believe with all my heart that he will take us through the valley of the shadow of death and we will fear no evil because his rod and staff will comfort us. He will take us through it,” he added.