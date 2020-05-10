The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Greater Works conference.

Mensa Otabil in a statement explained that, the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought the globe to a standstill has caused a rethink in plans.

He further noted that after careful consideration, it will be in the best interest of congregants if Greater Works 2020 is cancelled.

ALSO READ:

“We will now focus on our season of fasting and consecration, 40 Days of Power which comes off from Thursday June 25 to Monday August 3.

“More than ever before, there is the need to wait upon the Lord, stand in the gap for nations and also to receive strength and direction for the times ahead.”

Pastor Otabil also urged all Ghanaian pastors to pray for their members and support the vulnerable people in society.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW