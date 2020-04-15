The Ketu South Municipality has recorded six Covid-19 cases, Municipal Chief Executive Elliot Edem Agbenorwu has confirmed.

The cases make up the Volta region’s nine recorded infections as announced by the Ghana Health Service.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, Mr Agbenorwu said “all the cases recorded are people that have been identified as foreigners who came into the country illegally through the Ketu South Municipality and through unapproved routes.

“They were intercepted by the security personnel and have since been compulsorily quarantined to prevent them from mingling freely with residents of Ketu South.”

He also disclosed that while in mandatory quarantine, efforts were being made through the Ministry of National Security for their repatriation.

As contact tracing begins, the MSC advised “those who aided them to quickly try to self-isolate while we continue to identify all those who might have come into contact with them.

“In view of this, I direct that the security should enforce the everyday market policy to decongest our markets to prevent spread.

“Additionally, everyone is required to observe the social distance rule and intensify personal hygiene measures.”