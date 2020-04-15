The Campaign Team for Dr Prince Hamid Armah, a parliamentary aspirant for Kwesimintsim, has welcomed the decision by the National Steering Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to postpone the party’s parliamentary primaries indefinitely.

A statement issued by the Communications Director of the team, Jojo Bossman, said the postponement is in the supreme interest of the citizens of Ghana and perfectly in line with the President’s directives against all social and political gatherings aimed at halting the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

The statement further averred the lives and safety of all Ghanaians, particularly those within Kwesimintim and its environs cannot and should not under any circumstances be risked.

The team for the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment urged its supporters at Kwesiminitsim and around the country to remain calm and adhere to the President’s directives by religiously obeying the temporary restrictions imposed by the president.

“On our part, we will continue to preach our message of unity, hope and development for all of Kwesimintsim while following all the rules currently in place.

“We ask our supporters to continue to do the same. We can assure them that we will be ready whenever the contest takes place to lead them to victory,” the statement said.

The statement further urged supporters to continue propagating Dr Armah’s message of unity, hope and development for all of Kwesimintsim while following all the rules currently in place.

Dr Armah also assured the supporters that he and his team are ever ready to contest and win the Kwesimintim seat whenever the party’s NEC decides to go ahead with the elections.

“We appeal to Ghanaians all over the country to respect the various measures that have been imposed in the face of this threat to our lives and security. These rules are necessary for the good of our collective health and wellbeing.

“We would also take this opportunity to thank President Akufo Addo for the sterling and inspiring leadership he has provided in these trying circumstances, which has become the talk of the globe.

“We believe and trust in his assurance that with discipline from all of us, the hard work of our medical and professional establishments around the country and the grace of God, this too shall soon pass,” the statement said.