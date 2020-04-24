John Dumelo has launched an initiative that is supporting small scale businesses with money, after the coronavirus outbreak took a dig at them.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor cum politician announced that, he would be giving out interest-free loans to the tune of GH¢200,000 to businesses located within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Businesses that qualify include corner shops, tabletop retail businesses, coconut and roasted plantain sellers, Kenkey sellers, bread and egg sellers, waakye sellers and other people whose business only provide a hand-to-mouth income.

“As a farmer and a businessman, I understand what it means to have low or no harvest and have also experienced opening up a shop and making no sales. The Covid-19 crisis including the lockdown has negatively affected many businesses in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

“I hope this small token will revive many businesses and even create more job opportunities,” he wrote.

Mr Dumelo said, although he does not have much, he prefers to share the little he has to help the constituency survive the coronavirus.