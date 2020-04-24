The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has finally taken over the running of *959# shortcode for the Original 5/90 Lotto, the flagship product of the authority.

The *959# was previously managed by Keed Ghana Limited, one of the collaborators of the Authority responsible for the operations of Lucky 3.

The National Lottery Authority, through consensus and continuous engagement with Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo has finally taken full control of the *959#.

*959# would be used for the continuous operations of the Original 5/90 Lotto via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

The National Lottery Authority says it is fully committed to government’s vision of digitisation programme.

The Authority says after a very careful assessment, the *959# has proven to be a very robust short code and one of the best online gaming lottery platforms.

“We are, therefore, urging the staking public to fully patronize the *959# Short Code for Original 5/90 Lotto especially during these difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic,” the Authority said.