Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, is challenging people he describes as boastful men of God who claim they can cure Covid-19 patients and resurrect the dead to prove their power.

The ‘Tabitha Kum’ hit maker who spoke on Luv FM’s Showbiz Xtra, with Anita Kuma, contrasts fake pastors with Jesus Christ who performed miracles but never made a show of it.

“Those pastors should exhibit their power by visiting the various hospitals and morgues in the country, to cure the patients or raise the dead,” he said.

Omane Acheampong observes all the supposed prophets do is to jump from one media house to another, in a bid to attract members.

“Jesus Christ was so powerful to the extent that he was able to raise the dead, yet he never told his disciples till it happened. These men of God want to tell the public they have power by saying, ‘oh I can do this, I can do that,” he pointed out.

“I’m not in a position to condemn any pastor but anyone claiming he has power doesn’t have it. We don’t speak power. Power is exhibited,” he emphasised.

Mr Omane Acheampong, however, believes there are good pastors in the country who are hardly heard of.