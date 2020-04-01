So far 4,560 coronavirus tests have been conducted since the first case was registered in the country, Dr, Badu Sarkodie, Director of the Disease Surveillance Department, Ghana Health Service, has said.

He gave the announcement Wednesday morning at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information.

According to him, the total number of tests conducted by Noguchi so far stands at 4,225 while that of the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) KCCR stands at 335.

Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu also provided an update on the situation, saying the country has seen an increase in cases to 195 and 5 deaths as of April 1, 2020.

The breakdowns of cases in the regions are Greater Accra, 174; Northern Region, 10; Ashanti Region, nine; Upper West Region, one; and the Eastern Region, one.