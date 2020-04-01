The Eastern region has recorded its first case of the coronavirus in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

The patient, who is an Indian construction worker with the company building the railway from Akosombo to Tema, returned to the country a few days ago after he visited his home country.

He has since been quarantined and receiving treatment at an isolated place in Kpong.

Health authorities have begun tracing people who may have interacted with the patient.

The Lower Manya Municipal Health Director, Bismark Sarkodie, who confirmed the positive test case to Joy News’ Edwin Kofi Siaw said persons who had come in contact with the victim will be quarantined and monitored to curb a potential spread.

The Health Minister has disclosed that as of Wednesday, April 1, 195 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the country.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who made the disclosure as he addressed the media at a press briefing did not give further details on the new cases but said the death toll was still five.

Seven more Covid-19 patients have been discharged.

This brings the total number to 38.