Ghana has recorded 697 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total case count to 20,085, the Ghana Health Service has said.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,093 with 122 deaths. However, there are 14, 870 recoveries as of Sunday, July 7.

This follows the previous case increase on July 4, 2020.

Currently, President Nana Akufo Addo is observing a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure after “at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19.”