Minister for Regional Reorganisation, Daniel Kweku Botwe who was on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra has been discharged.

He was reportedly self-isolating after being suspected of contracting coronavirus virus.

Fortunately, Hon. Botwe who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency was discharged on Saturday, 4th July 2020 around 1:pm.

This was contained in a statement signed by District Chief Executive for Okere, Daniel Kenneth who also dispelled death rumours.

Below is the full statement from the Okere DCE:



Official: HON. DANIEL BOTWE IS ALIVE

It has come to our notice the rumour circulating that Hon. Daniel Botwe, MP for Okere Constituency is dead.

I wish to inform the general public that this news is false and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

Hon Daniel Botwe is fine by God’s Grace and was discharged on Saturday, 4th July 2020 around 1 pm.

I wish to implore all concerned persons not to be alarmed and that he’s home with his family. Let us all continue to offer prayers of good health and long life for him.

We are also very grateful for all loved ones and genuine persons for their prayers and show of concern. Thank you for your attention

Sgn

Daniel Kenneth

DCE, Okere District Assembly.