A German national who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra Thursday, allegedly collapsed while waiting medical screening for coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

According to reports, the unidentified man was in a queue when the incident occurred.

But some staff at the airport believes the man is faking his sickness for fear of being repatriated back to his country.

“He was talking to his wife on the phone and fell on the floor suddenly; he is faking” a staff at the airport told Adom News.

Ghana has begin its travel ban as part of directives issued by President Akufo-Addo as part of measures to managed the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 25 foreign nationals – 24 Chinese and 1 German were denied entry into Ghana on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Airlines from European, Asian and African countries were also redirected to curb the importation of the virus.

Government has served notice it will not compromise security on Ghana’s borders to ensure the pandemic is managed.