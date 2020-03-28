Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South in the Volta region, Mr Edem Elliot Agbenorwu, has revealed that 14 Ghanaians and two foreign nationals who entered Ghana illegally this week have been quarantined at a designated facility in the municipality.

He said the 16 persons were aided by commercial motor riders through the over 25 unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo border but were handed over to the Municipal Assembly by personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Mr Agbenorwu told the Ghana News Agency that, “the two foreigners are Nigerians and the 14 Ghanaians were returning from UK, U.A.E, South Africa and America via the Airport in Lomé, Togo.”

He said due to the development, the Municipal Security Council had banned commercial motor activities along the unapproved routes.

“The Military will assist the Ghana Immigration Service at these unapproved routes and will deal with any commercial motor rider for insubordination,” he told GNA.

The Ghana News Agency earlier reported that travellers were allegedly using unapproved routes at Zukope, Akporkploe, Apedido, Fihokope and Aveyiborme to cross to and from Togo at night and dawn after the main Aflao-Lome border was closed as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease.